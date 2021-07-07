ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,010,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951,672 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $51,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 28,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

