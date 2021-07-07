OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Sells C$14,560.00 in Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer David Shong-Tak Tam sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$14,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,583.92.

David Shong-Tak Tam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 8,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$4,560.00.

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. OneSoft Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$65.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.95 million during the quarter.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

