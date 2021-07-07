Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 11,282 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

INT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,130. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

