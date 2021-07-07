Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 10,260 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

