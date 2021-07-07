Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

PZZA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,088. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

