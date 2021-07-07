Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.31 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 368.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 537,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,803. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.