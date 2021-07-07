Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $219.44. 7,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.90 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

