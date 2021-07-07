OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 333.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $17,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

