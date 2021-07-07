Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $232.47 on Monday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

