ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post sales of $65.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.55 million and the lowest is $65.20 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $56.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

