Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Purchases 100,000 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$44,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,705,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,539,518.05.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis sold 500,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 25,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$8,875.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 3,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,110.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 23,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,695.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 137,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,627.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

Shares of CVE:OGO opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The stock has a market cap of C$110.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89. Organto Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

