Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SEB Equities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ORKLY stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.5704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

