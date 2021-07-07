Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OSK opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

