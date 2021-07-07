Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,864,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $145,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,371,000 after buying an additional 113,256 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.