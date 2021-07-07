Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Up 24.6% This Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.52 or 0.00933576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

