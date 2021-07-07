Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $367.65 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

