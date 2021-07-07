Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 19 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,177,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $659.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $630.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.27 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $635.39 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

