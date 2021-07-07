Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 90.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 477,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 226,321 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

NYSE D opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.