Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

CFG stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

