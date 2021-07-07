Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 661.0 days.

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $1,546.92 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a one year low of $899.20 and a one year high of $1,590.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,500.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGPHF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

