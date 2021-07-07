Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

