PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $100,558.63 and $157.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00935388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045098 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.