Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:TENG traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102.36 ($1.34). 12,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,484. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.55 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.64. The firm has a market cap of £83.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

