Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,736. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

