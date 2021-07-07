Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

