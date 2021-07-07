Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $187.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,865,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,713,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,115. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Performant Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

