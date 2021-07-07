Perry Creek Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Perry Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for 16.9% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perry Creek Capital LP owned 2.34% of Sabre worth $110,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 207.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sabre by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,004. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

