Perry Creek Capital LP Takes $692,000 Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. BM Technologies makes up 0.1% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,534,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BM Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,956. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.