Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

