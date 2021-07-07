PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,533 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 182.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock remained flat at $$15.78 during trading on Wednesday. 1,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

