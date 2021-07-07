PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0549

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.40 million and $140,338.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.00932387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045091 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.