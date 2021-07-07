Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

