Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Avanti Acquisition worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 311,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAN stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

