Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.64 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $948.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $861.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $566.21 and a fifty-two week high of $949.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

