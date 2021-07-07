Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

OHPAU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

