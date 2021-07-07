Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOREU. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,920,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,445,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,017,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,955,000.

FOREU stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

