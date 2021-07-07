Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 300,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of HYACU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

