PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on August 2nd

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

