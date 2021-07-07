PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 2nd

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of PFN stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
