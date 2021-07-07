Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 875 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,566.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,067.59 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,408.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.