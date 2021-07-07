Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 262,151 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 702.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,151 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of NortonLifeLock worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

