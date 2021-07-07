Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 249,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

