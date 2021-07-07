Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

NYSE TWLO opened at $394.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.32 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.