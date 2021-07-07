Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.