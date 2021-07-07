Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,246 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,654 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

