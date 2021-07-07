Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.