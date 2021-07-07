Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.87 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $160.96 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

