Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 3,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53.

About Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

