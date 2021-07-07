PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post sales of $219.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.50 million to $219.78 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,808. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in PJT Partners by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PJT Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in PJT Partners by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

