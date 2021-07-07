Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.41. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 126,094 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$308.73 million and a P/E ratio of -19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.09.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$155,000. Also, Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -31,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($213,473.98). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

